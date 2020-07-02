Central Avondale site for sale with housing plans in place - Colliers

Thursday, 2 July, 2020 - 13:30

A central Avondale development site with superb proximity to transport and amenity is for sale with plans in place for 33 terraced and standalone houses.

Located near the junction of several key arterial routes, the property at 15 Highbury Street provides 6,703sq m of flat freehold land in one of the fastest-growing suburbs on Auckland’s western city fringe.

The site will be sold subject to resource consent for a change of use permitting residential development, which is expected to be issued imminently.

Colliers International has been exclusively appointed to market the property for sale by way of expressions of interest closing at 4pm on Thursday 23 July, unless it is sold earlier.

Josh Coburn, Site Sales Director at Colliers, says it is an opportunity for a new owner to benefit from the vendor’s extensive planning work.

"The vendors have designed and submitted a well-considered, attractive masterplan featuring a combination of two- and four-bedroom dwellings, ranging in size from 83sq m to 146sq m.

"The masterplan comprises 13 two-bedroom terraces, 17 four-bedroom terraces, three standalone four bedroom houses, and 53 on-site car parks.

"The attractive houses are to be constructed in a character style using white brick, weatherboard and concrete tile roofs, set amongst a generously landscaped environment.

"A new owner can either develop the site as consented or explore potential amendments with a qualified planner."

Blair Peterken, Capital Markets Director at Colliers, says the property’s location is key to its appeal as a development site.

"Located at the heart of Avondale, the property offers excellent transport links and access to local amenity.

"The site is positioned between Highbury Street and Victor Street, offering easy access to the junction of Great North Road, Ash Street and Rosebank Road.

"A pedestrian connection to Highbury Street and vehicle access from Victor Street aid the site’s integration into the Avondale landscape.

"The Avondale town centre, library and train station are all within a 10-minute walk, while the Northwestern Motorway interchange is only 3km to the north, putting the CBD within 20 minutes’ drive."

Caroline Cornish, West Auckland Broker at Colliers, says Avondale is currently undergoing a significant transformation.

"Avondale has benefited from substantial public infrastructure investment, including the electrification of the Western Rail Line and the completion of the nearby Waterview Connection.

"The suburb has also attracted significant private development, with a number of new terrace housing and apartment developments either completed or underway.

"With all this activity, along with the suburb’s more affordable housing, many young professionals and families have moved to the area in recent years."

A thorough suite of planning documents, submitted to Auckland Council as part of the resource consent application, will be provided to purchasers along with information required to assess any desired amendments to the consent.

All potential buyers are encouraged to discuss their plans with a qualified planner.