June 2020 new vehicles sales still weak - MIA

Thursday, 2 July, 2020 - 17:46

Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that June 2020 registrations came in at 17.5% under June 2019 with 11,514 vehicles registered, down 2,438 units on the same month this time last year.

"Year to date the market is down 29.1% in a year that is heavily affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The first six months of the year has been a year to two quarters. The first quarter saw the sales of 32,833 new vehicles while the April to June quarter has seen just 20,866 new registrations, a reduction of 11,967 units for the quarter."

He says the month of June reflects a steady but weaker market compared to 2019. Sales of both passenger and commercial vehicles were down, confirmation the market is tightening its belt in a recession.

Key points

Overall June 2020 registrations of 11,514 vehicles were down 17.5% (2438 units) on the same month in 2019.

Pure electric vehicle continued their modest rate of monthly registrations at 131 units for June, with 54 PHEV’s and 590 hybrid vehicles sold for the month.

The market overall to the end of June is down 29.1% (22,060 units) on the first six months of 2019.

Registration of 7,411 passenger and SUVs for June 2020 were down 15.3%% (1,337 units) on 2019 volumes, while commercial vehicle registrations of 4,103 were down 21.2% (1,101 units) compared to June 2019.

The top three models for the month of June were the Ford Ranger (641 units), followed by the Toyota Hilux (595 units) with the Holden Colorado in third place (482 units).

Market leaders in June

Toyota remains the overall market leader with 16% market share (1,874 units), followed by Holden with 9% (995 units) and Ford in third spot with 8% market share (868 units).

SUV and passenger vehicle sales

Toyota was the market leader for passenger and SUV registrations with 13% market share (954 units) followed by Kia with 10% (708 units) and then Hyundai with 8% market share (576 units).

The top selling passenger and SUV models for the month were the Toyota RAV4 (403 units) followed by the Kia Sportage (287 units) and the Toyota Corolla (271 units).

Commercial vehicle sales

Toyota retained the market lead with 22% market share (920 units) followed by Ford with 17% (714 units) and Holden third with 12% market share (485 units).

The Ford Ranger retained the top spot as the bestselling commercial model with 16% share (641 units) followed by the Toyota Hilux with 15% share (595 units) and the Holden Colorado in third place with 12% market share (482 units).

Smaller vehicles dominated the market in June

While the top three models sold for the month were all 1 tonne Utes, overall the top segments for the month of June were dominated by SUV’s. The top spot went to the SUV medium vehicles with 19% share followed by SUV Compact with 18% market share and the Pick Up/Chassis 4x4 segment with 17%.