New Zealanders to choose worthy TSB Good Stuff People’s Choice winner

Friday, 3 July, 2020 - 16:31

TSB is calling on Kiwis to choose the idea most worthy of a TSB Good Stuff grant of up to $30,000 in its People’s Choice competition.

TSB has received thousands of applications from Kiwis vying for a slice of a $200,000 kickstarter fund, to bring to life their ideas which solve problems and generate good for the future of our communities.

Judging is now underway, but before the final recipients can be chosen, TSB needs New Zealander’s to vote for the TSB Good Stuff People’s Choice Award winner.

TSB CEO Donna Cooper says it’s time to check out the nine TSB Good Stuff People’s Choice Award nominees and vote for the idea people think will generate the most positive outcomes for New Zealand.

"We’ve been overwhelmed with applications from right across the country with incredible ideas aimed at doing good in our communities.

"Our nine TSB Good Stuff People’s Choice finalists’ ideas range from supporting refugees into work, to providing safe hand sanitising, helping small businesses find the support they need and making mental health support more accessible.

"There’s also an app to help with emergency service triaging, a programme to support learning coding at school, a charity auction website, plastic recycling initiative and a medical services marketplace.

"It makes you proud to learn about these fantastic ideas that have all been developed to benefit New Zealanders. TSB is thrilled to be able to give one of these ideas a kickstart, particularly as we go through the challenges of life during and after COVID-19," says Ms Cooper.

"We know Kiwis love to get behind a good cause, and there’s no shortage of those in our TSB Good Stuff People’s Choice competition, but we need your help to choose the most deserving. So check out the applicants 60 second video pitches on tsbgoodstuff.co.nz and get voting!"

People can view all the TSB Good Stuff People’s Choice award finalists’ ideas and vote for their favourite at https://tsbgoodstuff.co.nz/peoples-choice/. Voting closes 12pm Friday 10 July. The full list of TSB Good Stuff grant winners will be announced early August.