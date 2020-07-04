2020 NZ Dairy Industry Award winners announced

Saturday, 4 July, 2020 - 22:30

Hawke’s Bay/Wairarapa farmers Nick and Nicky Dawson were named the 2020 Fonterra Responsible Dairying Award winners during the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards on Saturday night and received the John Wilson Memorial Trophy.

The prestigious award was introduced by the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards and Fonterra to recognise dairy farmers who demonstrate leadership in their approach to sustainability and who are respected by their fellow farmers and their community for their attitude and role in sustainable dairying.

"All the entrants are to be commended, particularly the three finalists, as they are all excellent examples of responsible dairying and they were three very different businesses but each with real strengths," said judge Gavin Roden, NZDIA Trustee. "We hear about succession being about family, however Nick and Nicky talk about succession for the whole industry and dairy farming in New Zealand."

That was reflected in all the work they do with school children, including Year 10 career sessions to attract that age group into the benefits of dairy farming.

They have a genuine committment to their staff which is reflected in a low turnover and the ongoing positive relationships with staff who then progress further in their career.

"The Dawsons embrace change - it’s not a barrier or challenge or hurdle, change is viewed as an opportunity to look at things differently and consider different options to do something better," said Gavin.

"The Dawsons are responsible to their land, their animals, their people and their community. They are actively committed and engaged with the people and community they are associated with, and with the dairy industry as a whole."

Fonterra CEO Miles Hurrell says "I would like to congratulate Nick and Nicky for winning the 2020 Fonterra Responsible Dairying Award, and also recognise the finalists for this award, Chris and Shelia Falconer and Michelle and Leighton Pye.

"These farmers are driving positive change in our industry and are great role models. As New Zealanders, farming is a big part of our way of life and agriculture is important to New Zealand’s success at home and abroad. What sets us apart is our pasture-based farms, our animal welfare practices, the ways we show care for our environment, our people, and our local communities. Nick and Nicky, along with the finalists, are great examples of this in action."