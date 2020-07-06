Building for Climate Change programme 'historic leap' - SBC

Monday, 6 July, 2020 - 12:37

A new programme, which sets a firm course for the Building and Construction sector to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, is welcomed by the Sustainable Business Council (SBC).

The Building for Climate Change programme announced on Friday will reduce greenhouse gas emissions during the construction of buildings and prepare them for the ongoing effects of climate change, like rising temperatures and increased rainfall.

SBC Executive Director Mike Burrell says more Kiwis will live and work in warmer, drier, and healthier buildings as a result.

"A sizeable amount of New Zealand’s carbon emissions come from the building and construction sector. This programme is an important step towards reducing those emissions and reaching zero carbon by 2050.

"We worked closely with Government to help identify resilient, transformative and sustainable shovel-ready construction projects for last week’s $5 billion spend. This programme is exactly what we had envisioned for the sector.

"It means changing the way we think about building and construction. Energy efficiency and carbon emissions must be fundamental considerations when building, and projects must be fit for future generations," Mr Burrell says.