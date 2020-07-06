Walker Davey Searells welcomes three new associates

Monday, 6 July, 2020 - 12:52

Walker Davey Searells today announced the appointment of three new associates - Darren Hayward, Rachael Reedy and Sam Carson - to the Christchurch chartered accountancy and business advisory firm.

All three accountants are well known to the company and its clients, having spent many years as part of the Walker Davey Searells’ team. Darren started with the company in 2001, Rachael in 2002, and Sam has spent a total of 11 years in the firm.

Director John Hendry says the new appointments recognise the roles Darren, Rachael and Sam play in the business. "It strengthens the company long-term and offers them a clear career path and the next step in their futures."

Darren started as an accounting graduate in 2001 and is considered one of the firm’s most experienced team members. His specialities are in the bloodstock/racing industry, and property development. He regularly carries out project-related work in these areas. He also manages WDS Director Simon Abbot’s team of accountants and assists with their training and development. "I’m really looking forward to this new opportunity and the new direction this means for my future and for the company," Darren says. "I have built strong working relationships with many of my colleagues and clients, and really enjoy the client-focussed culture of the firm."

Originally from Marlborough, Rachael started at Walker Davey Searells in March 2002 as a chartered accountant. Specialising in property development and bloodstock, she is also involved in a large charitable trust and its associated interests. Rachael works closely with the directors to oversee projects for a number of key clients and enjoys the face-to-face contact she has with many of them. "This is an excellent opportunity to be a part of seeing Walker Davey Searells through to the next stage of its life," Rachael says. "It’s exciting to take the next step up to help our clients continue to achieve their goals."

Sam first joined the team as an accounting graduate in 2003, and after working for the firm for eight years, left to pursue a career in the ski industry as a financial controller. In 2017, he returned, and now specialises in helping small to medium-sized businesses implement controls and systems to increase productivity and efficiency. "I’m very excited for the future and what it holds for me, the firm and our clients," Sam says. "As part of the Walker Davey Searells’ family, I want to see success and happiness for the firm and for our clients."

Walker Davey Searells has been providing accounting and business advisory services to businesses since 1923, when the company was formed as Lyttle and Lyttle. The balanced and professional advice that the firm has become known for, has helped many small and mediumsized businesses survive and prosper over the years.

The firm consists of four directors, one associate director, four consultants, and a team of accounting, administration and specialist staff. Its directors are Simon Abbot, David Hackston, John Hendry and Matt Donaldson, with Mike Ansett as Associate Director. Each has more than 25 years’ experience behind them.

Mike Ansett says, the recent appointments represent increased opportunities for the three new associates. "Because they’ve been working for the company, we know they are a good fit," he says. "It’s also nice for clients to see that, not only are the associates doing a good job for them, but they are also recognised by us for the contribution they bring to the firm. It’s part of being a great firm that attracts, develops, excites and retains exceptional people."