Local architects chosen for Taupo airport development

Local architectural firm Stephenson and Turner has been chosen to design TaupÅ’s new airport terminal building.

The new terminal is to be built as part of an airport redevelopment made possible with $5 million in funding from the Provincial Growth Fund and $870,000 from the New Zealand Upgrade Programme. The redevelopment will include a new car park and the expansion of the airside apron to allow larger aircraft to operate safely, as well as the new terminal facility.

Paul Raven of Stephenson and Turner said the firm had extensive experience in aviation architecture having worked on Auckland Airport’s international and domestic terminals and the team were excited to be working on something much closer to home.

"We are delighted to be selected for this project and are looking forward to working with TaupÅ District Council, the key stakeholders and local businesses to deliver TaupÅ’s new airport terminal facility," he said.

"This is an opportunity make something unique to the district and it’s an exciting project to be engaged with as it will not just be a gateway to the TaupÅ District but the whole of the central plateau."

Chief executive Gareth Green said geotechnical and topographical surveys of the site had already begun and once the designs had been finalised, tenders would be sought for construction.

"This project will create jobs and give a welcome boost to our local economy, and we hope to see local contractors and subcontractors across the district playing a big part in it. As part of this, we’ve increased the weighting that we give to local businesses to 15 per cent in our procurement process," he said.

"The redevelopment has great short and long term economic benefits and is a huge step forward for the growth and prosperity of our whole district."