OneRoof and REINZ team up to support Kiwi property buyers and sellers

Monday, 6 July, 2020 - 13:47

OneRoof and the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) have launched a new initiative to help property buyers and sellers connect with real estate agents.

‘Know the landscape’ brings together the experience and property insights from REINZ and its 14,000 real estate professionals with OneRoof’s listings, data and editorial property news portfolio.

"Our industry is committed to property customers and to the future of property as a major asset of choice for New Zealanders. REINZ and OneRoof are dedicated to supporting buyers and sellers with information they can trust and have confidence in. ‘Know the landscape’ helps both organisations deliver on that commitment," said REINZ CEO Bindi Norwell.

The REINZ property reports which capture house movements nationally and regionally each month, can now be easily accessed by everyone interested in property at the click of a button. This rich source of property information provides a trusted barometer of market performance for owners, buyers and sellers. Knowledge is key to making great decisions and with ‘Know the landscape’, accessing up to date and accurate information about the NZ housing market just got easier.

"By harnessing OneRoof and the unique multi-platform reach of NZME, ‘Know the landscape’ will reach as wide an audience as possible. Our aim is to ensure New Zealanders know they can access knowledgeable advice from trusted real estate professionals across the country, supported by strong data and insight," said NZME Chief Digital Officer Laura Maxwell.

Across its print, digital and radio channels NZME reaches an audience of over 3.1 million Kiwis and nearly 90% of people who plan to buy, sell or build property in the next 12 months. -

"The industry perspective provided by REINZ through the ‘Know the landscape’ feature on oneroof.co.nz is an ideal fit for OneRoof’s passion to keep New Zealanders property prepared," said Maxwell.

Norwell adds the timing of the ‘Know the landscape’ campaign is perfect. "It will keep property top of mind for vendors and buyers alike throughout winter. The increasing confidence from lockdown is happening and this initiative will help keep people in the know."

Visit www.knowthelandscape.co.nz