New MBA course maximises data to drive post-Covid strategy - UoC

Monday, 6 July, 2020 - 18:00

In a post-COVID business environment, the use of data to drive decisions will be key to making a greater impact. A new core course, Data informed Strategy, which is part of the University of Canterbury (UC) Connected MBA programme has been officially opened by New South Wales Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello, via video link from Australia.

Minister Dominello says the new course is great news for future students. "Information is power and this new course sends a strong message that our future business leaders must have data and digital in their DNA," he says.

"Data and precision modelling helped the NSW Government limit the spread of COVID-19 and now kickstart our economy. Real-time information that can be measured, monitored and acted upon, will be invaluable for businesses operating in the post-COVID economy."

UC MBA Director Dr Chris Vas is pleased to welcome the Australian politician to open the programme. "It is thrilling to have the Minister for Customer Service, Victor Dominello, speak to the first ever cohort and hear how New South Wales is charting the digital-data path through its service delivery to the State," Dr Vas says.

Now more than ever, organisations need to maximise the value of their data, unearth insights, plan and respond to market changes with a strong data-informed strategy, says Dr Vas.

"Business executives rely on data as a high-value asset to go beyond the what, to understand the why, and to plan for the future."

Head of UC Business School Paul Ballantine says, "As businesses work towards becoming more agile to respond efficiently, being able to turn data analysis into a working plan or strategy is becoming a highly sought-after skill. Better information leads to better decision-making."

Data Informed Strategy Course

The Data Informed Strategy course is underpinned by research and global and local case studies. Students will work closely with industry experts to develop new skills in an interactive, hands-on way. Students will also participate in an industry-led ‘all-hands-on-deck’ weekend intensive in August - Insight Initiative Challenge (2IC) says the MBA Director.

"I’m looking forward to seeing the real-world solutions our students come up with during 2IC. I think it will give our industry partners a real glimpse into the future of innovative business and the impact these skills can bring to their business strategies," Dr Vas says.

ChristchurchNZ has partnered with UC to run 2IC, which will deliver data-driven insights to industry-based challenges in a post-COVID era. Key industries of focus are food, fibre and agritech; advanced manufacturing; and education.