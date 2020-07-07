Air New Zealand limits capacity on inbound international services

Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 - 09:36

Air New Zealand has put a hold on new bookings on international services into New Zealand following a request from the New Zealand Government.

The move is to help ensure the country is able to provide quarantine accommodation for inbound passengers for the required 14-day period.

As well as the temporary hold on new bookings for the next three weeks, the airline is also looking at aligning daily arrivals with the capacity available at managed isolation facilities. This may mean some customers will need to be moved to another flight.

Air New Zealand Chief Commercial and Customer Officer Cam Wallace says the airline has been working closely with the government to understand how it can support the government’s efforts to contain COVID-19 at the border.

"We accept this is a necessary short-term measure given the limited capacity in quarantine facilities and we’re keen to do what we can to help New Zealand’s continued success in its fight against COVID-19."

The airline is proactively contacting customers affected by these changes from today. The Air New Zealand contact centre is currently experiencing very high demand, and customers are also welcome to contact the airline via its social media channels. Customers booked via a travel agent, including a third-party website (e.g. Expedia, Booking.com) should speak directly with their agent.

Air New Zealand is grateful to customers for their patience while it works through these changes.

Outbound Air New Zealand services from New Zealand to international ports are not affected by the New Zealand Government restrictions. Domestic services are not impacted.