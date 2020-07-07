Experienced property broker joins Omega Capital

Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 - 10:31

Highly experienced property finance banker Noni Martin has joined Hamilton firm Omega Capital, in the role of Loans Manager.

Martin is a seasoned property investment and development financier, most recently working as a partner in Corporate Property Finance at BNZ Auckland.

Hamilton mortgage broking house Omega Capital is one of the largest regionally-based companies in its industry, which focuses on non-bank commercial lending. Omega Capital services a nationwide need for finance and equity solutions for commercial, rural, and residential builder clients.

During her career, Martin has continually outperformed annual growth targets as a portfolio manager and is skilled in identifying key risks and structuring property investment and development projects.

She began her career in a graduate role at ANZ following study in the United States, staying with the company for nearly ten years across roles in relationship management, and as an associate director of Property Finance in offices across New Zealand and Australia.

While living in Perth, Martin moved to Bankwest, one of the largest and most successful corporate and institutional property lending units in Western Australia. "At BankWest I managed a $400 million dollar plus commercial property lending portfolio," says Martin.

Martin then moved with her young family back to Auckland, where she became a partner in BNZ’s Property Finance division, managing a $650 million plus portfolio encompassing several prolific development groups.

Following a successful start to her career in the banking sector, Martin was ready for a shift and says Omega Capital was a perfect fit.

"The smaller, more nimble approach of Omega Capital really appealed to me. At Omega, I feel I can demonstrate my experience and make decisions about property investments in a more holistic way, and I appreciate the pragmatism that the team here brings to their work.

"It’s a refreshing change from what can be a bureaucratic and slow environment in many banks."

As Director of Omega Capital, Scott Massey is excited by the experience Martin brings to the company and its clients.

"Our borrowers will reap the benefits of Noni’s experience in property finance, and her appointment adds to our organisation’s depth of service offering."

Massey says that although a recession is creating uncertainty in some sectors of the economy, Omega Capital continues to receive a high volume of finance enquiries which Martin will focus on.

Omega Capital Corporation facilitates property loans between $400,000 and $20 million, and assists many borrowers unable to secure bank loans. The company sources funds from trading banks and finance companies, and has a private lending facility willing to debt or equity-fund projects.