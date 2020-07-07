Making more of that visit to the shops - Paymark

|
Spending rebounded strongly in June amongst many Paymark merchants. Indicative of this pattern is an underlying group of core retail merchants which experienced 7.1% higher payments through Pay- mark this June relative to June last year.
This brings the quarterly annual rate of change for the group to -15.5% and compares with annual growth rates of 3.6% in the March quarter and 4.8% for the June quarter last year.
However the situation remains mixed, with Hospitality merchants in total still recording lower spend- ing, albeit the -6.1% annual change for June was significantly better than the whopping -47.9% aver- aged over the June quarter.
The remaining core retail merchants, which are primarily retail shops, are experiencing higher-than- trend growth rates, being 11.6% in June.
One reason for the higher spending growth within the Core Retail shops - as opposed to hotels, cafes, bars etc - is the higher amount being spent during each transaction. Twelve months ago the average spend amongst these shops was $47; in June the average was $51 per transaction. The ex- act reason for this increase cannot be established from Paymark figures but the likely inference is that people are practicing less social contact while shopping.
