Lexus premieres the new LS globally

Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 - 17:31

The new Lexus LS has been globally revealed today and is a continuation of the relentless evolution of the Lexus brands flagship sedan.

The first-generation Lexus LS debuted in 1989 and built the foundation of Lexus with the high praise earned by its exceptional quietness and comfort. The LS has cumulatively sold 87 million-1 units since its introduction, gaining popularity over a span of more than 30 years and in more than 90 countries and regions.

Chief Branding Officer and Master Driver Akio Toyoda positions the LS - in all its generations - as "a model that gives rise to transformation through the spirit of constant innovation and by providing new technologies and value for the times".

In the latest update, engineers focused on elevating the sedan’s levels of comfort, quietness and overall refinement to help balance a range of new dynamic improvements dictated by the brand’s Lexus Driving Signature initiative. This philosophy applies detailed tuning, thoughtful component updates and control surface upgrades to help drive Lexus products to a new standard of vehicle control, balance and ultimately, driver confidence.

"As the flagship of the Lexus brand the new LS is the pinnacle of Lexus technology and styling," says Neeraj Lala, Lexus New Zealand Chief Executive Officer.

"The LS is not only an exceptional sedan; it is also a representation of where the Lexus brand is heading."

Developed with the aim of greatly enhancing the exceptional quietness and comfort that represent the Lexus DNA, meticulous craftsmanship is applied to even the smallest components - all the way from the vehicle’s powertrain and suspension to the positioning of the stitch points of the seats.

The vehicles confident stance has been amplified by subtle changes to the front bumper, radiator grille, and rear combination light trim.

BladeScan® Adaptive Highbeam System is newly adopted to ensure the safety of both occupants and pedestrians while driving at night.

The latest in advanced driving assist technologies, the new LS is also fitted with Lexus Teammate. Teammate incorporates AI technologies centred on deep learning to predict and respond to various situations that may be encountered during driving, providing the occupants with a sense of unparalleled security.

By incorporating the driving practices of expert drivers-2 Lexus Teammates provides an uncompromising approach to system control, safety, and driving stability even when road conditions are complicated. These advances are part of the aim of Lexus to provide the ultimate in a safe and secure mobility experience. This system appears first in the Japanese market for adoption later in other markets (timing to be confirmed for the New Zealand market).

Externally, new paint technology and colour options provide deep shadows and robust highlights that set the car apart. On the inside, in addition to the use of a touchscreen for ease of operation, Lexus’ uncompromising attention to detail is evident throughout the interior, with three finish options available, Black with organic Art Wood; Hazel with organic Art Wood; or Chateau with Herringbone Art Wood; creating a high-quality interior atmosphere suitable for a brand flagship.

The Lexus LS will be available in New Zealand from early 2021, and New Zealand specification will be released closer to the launch.

"Lexus International President Koji Sato":

The LS, as a flagship, has constantly pursued innovation and has provided new technologies and value for its customers. In developing the new LS announced today, we furthered the evolution of the exceptional quietness and comfort that has been a steadfast constant since the model’s first generation, and, by employing the advanced driving assist technologies of Lexus Teammate, we aimed for a mobility experience that is much more safer and secured than before. This means reduced driver burden from the operation of the accelerator, brakes, and steering, allowing the driver to focus more on overall driving. Also, as can be accomplished precisely because we are an automobile company well-versed in the relationship between car and driver, driving assist that achieves riding comfort as if an expert driver was behind the wheel and a human-machine interface (HMI) that enables the car and the driver to converse and to constantly and correctly grasp each other’s condition create a sense of security. Furthermore, in the process of developing such, we drastically enhanced and evolved fundamental vehicle performance. Lexus, based on its human-centered approach, will continue to take up challenges, and we intend to keep on delivering experiences that bring abundance to the lifestyles of each and every one of our customers."

-1 As of May 31, 2020, according to a Lexus survey

-2 Development drivers assigned to Toyota Motor Corporation’s Advanced Technical Skills Institute Division who oversee vehicle performance evaluation and vehicle development, in addition to cultivation of human resources

-3 As of June 30th, 2020