Shelby NZ F-150 Trucks

Tuesday, 7 July, 2020

SHELBY NEW ZEALAND EXPANDS OPERATIONS TO INCLUDE THE SHELBY F-150 RANGE

Carroll Shelby was an early pioneer in high performance street trucks, starting with his first production model almost 30 years ago. With tremendous demand for both off-road focused and street performance muscle trucks, Shelby American’s adaptation of Ford’s F-150 is as natural as going racing while raising chickens, something Carroll did at the beginning of his legendary career.

The iconic Shelby Truck range is now available in right hand drive, right here in NZ through Shelby New Zealand!

"Performance Is Our Business"

Shelby F-150 Raptor

The Shelby Raptor has returned and it's all business. Now available stronger, lighter and more nimble, Shelby American turns the capable machine into an extreme off-roader with key enhancements to the truck’s suspension, power and styling.

Shelby F-150

The Shelby F-150 delivers all the rugged capabilities you will ever need for an outdoor adventure, plus styling that will definitely stand out for a night on the town. This Shelby comes standard with a 770 hp Supercharged 5.0 V8.

Shelby F-150 Super Snake

Using the iconic Super Snake Mustang blueprint for success, the F-150 Super Snake brings more power, handling and style and marks the return of the Shelby Muscle truck by using a 770hp supercharged 5.0 V8.

Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport

The Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150 was built in response to enthusiasts requesting a super fast street truck. Shelby responded by building a truck that can rocket from 0-100kph in a mere 3.45 seconds.

