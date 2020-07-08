CINZ and TNZ renew partnership agreement

Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 - 10:29

The marketing of New Zealand as an international business events destination continues to be enhanced by an ongoing agreement between Conventions and Incentives New Zealand (CINZ) and Tourism New Zealand (TNZ).

The two organisations have renewed their longstanding commitment to promote business events to New Zealand by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) confirming cooperative activity.

TNZ’s Global Manager for Business Events, Lisa Gardiner says a key focus of the renewed partnership will be TNZ’s expertise in the management of international tradeshows as a platform to showcase the industry to the world.

"We are excited to include the Asia Pacific Incentives and Meetings Event (AIME) as part of that portfolio. This has traditionally been managed by CINZ and we welcome their partnership, as we continue New Zealand’s loyalty to this event and the opportunities it provides to our industry to engage with customers," says Ms Gardiner.

Tourism New Zealand will continue to drive global marketing activity in support of the sector and operate the Conference Assistance Programme (CAP) as a key tool in securing large scale international conferences, Ms Gardiner says.

CINZ Chief Executive, Lisa Hopkins says coordination across the sector delivers significant benefit for the New Zealand industry and the economy as a whole.

"Now, more than ever, we are demonstrating the united approach and commitment New Zealand has to securing business events globally, as we prepare for open borders in the future. The economy needs our industry to be part of the recovery story and this MOU ensures full collaboration on the most meaningful opportunities between the business events industry and TNZ," Ms Hopkins says.

"CINZ’s programme of work to promote and support our members in Australia will continue. Given its importance, this is where we leverage and collaborate with TNZ and other Australian based partners to work cohesively and maximise opportunities for our industry."