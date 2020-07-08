Dave Craig named Chief Executive of The Factory

Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 - 11:35

Dave Craig is positive about the future and sees massive opportunities while knowing most are operating in a ‘business is not usual’ framework.

"We are a long standing developer of entrepreneurial talent and creating the conditions for start-up companies to flourish. We created the first co-working space in Palmerston North at The Factory and I have been privileged to lead the Innovate programme for nearly ten years," explains Dave who has been respected for developing significant relationships, stakeholder engagement and helping entrepreneurs and businesses grow by providing pathways and networks. Dave is well-known in the Palmerston North ManawatÅ« region for his understanding of leveraging community business nous and basketball management and playing skills.

"We sit in a geographically important region in New Zealand," continues Craig. "And, together with our Board, colleagues, experienced business leaders and young start-ups, we will be focused to help solve big problems yet agile to always do what we say we will do - well."

New Chair Murray Georgel has been a Director at The Factory since 2015, is an Investor and supporter of a number of start-up companies and Board member of several local organisations, covering for profit and not for profit in infrastructure, health, agri-tech and performing arts.

Murray says of outgoing Chair Derek Walker that "he is leaving us with the legacy of good governance and achieving objectives set out from the start."

Derek continues that "The Factory is a well-respected innovation centre regionally and nationally which is a credit to outgoing CEO Dean Tilyard and the team."

Dean has been named Venture Partner at Finistere Ventures, the global Venture Capital firm focused on future foods and connected capital for the agritech sector. Dean is responsible for Finistere Ventures in New Zealand with offices at The Factory.