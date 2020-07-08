MediaWorks Chief Executive Officer to leave at end of the year

Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 - 12:12

MediaWorks CEO Michael Anderson has today announced he will leave New Zealand’s largest independent broadcaster at the end of the year.

Chairman Jack Matthews says: "After four years of Michael's leadership, MediaWorks is in a much better position both strategically and financially and Michael has been the driver of that change."

"Supported by a talented executive team and an engaged staff, Michael has driven all areas of the business and as a result, MediaWorks is very well positioned for the future."

"I and the Board would like to acknowledge and thank Michael for his huge contribution. We will be sorry to see him go but he will leave behind an exciting business ready for the opportunities ahead."

Anderson has led the company since August 2016 and over that time he has helped ensure MediaWorks’ radio has remained the clear market leader, delivering its strongest GFK survey result in MediaWorks history.

For three consecutive years, TV delivered growth in revenue and ratings and in 2019, the channel reached the number one position in the 25-54 demographic.

Most recently, MediaWorks completed a merger with QMS, welcoming outdoor into the family alongside radio and TV.

Anderson says: "I have absolutely loved the experience of leading this exceptional company over the past four years and it has been a privilege to do so."

"When I joined MediaWorks back in October 2016, my focus was to bring stability to a company that had been through years of turmoil and to get all arms of the business into a position where they would be sustainable and competitive in their own right."

"Fast forward to now and we have welcomed QMS into our family and alongside our radio business, they have come together into one building that allows collaboration across our brands. Things are also looking positive for the sale of TV and we hope to make an announcement in the coming weeks."

"With MediaWorks well and truly on the path to a sustainable and profitable future, it’s time to look at the next phase of our business journey and it is time for a new leader with a fresh perspective to drive MediaWorks over the next five years and beyond."

"I will remain with MediaWorks until the end of the year as we continue to navigate our way through the changes that we are currently undergoing."

MediaWorks Board has retained SEQEL Partners to undertake the search.