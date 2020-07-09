VAPO opens in Hamilton and High Street Auckland

Thursday, 9 July, 2020 - 15:12

Leading Australasian vaping brand VAPO now has 13 stores nationwide, with Hamilton and High Street in Central Auckland the latest additions - both bringing an environmental twist.

Opening in Hamilton follows VAPO praising the ‘progressive’ Hamilton City Council last year for keeping vaping out of their smokefree policy and understanding the essential role vaping plays in making their city smokefree.

As well as 314 Grey Street in East Hamilton, VAPO has set up shop at 26 High Street in CBD Auckland.

Co-owners of VAPO and Alt New Zealand, Jonathan Devery and Ben Pryor, say while their online stores experienced a significant lift during lockdown, growing a ‘bricks and mortar’ retail presence for vaping is increasingly important.

"Many smokers used the lockdown to quit tobacco for health reasons and to save money. By sustainably growing the number of VAPO stores, we’re hoping to encourage even more Kiwi smokers to make the switch," says Mr Devery.

VAPO stores enforce a strict R18 policy, which includes asking for identification from customers who look under 25 years of age. VAPO also only sells vape products to smokers wanting to quit tobacco and existing vapers.

As co-owners of the largest Kiwi-owned vape company, both men have been heavily involved in pushing for legislation to regulate vaping over recent years, with a bill now progressing through Parliament.

"MPs look set to pass a bill which will allow specialist vape stores to sell a wide range of flavours, while general retailers can only sell three flavours. We don’t think that’s fair as accessing vape flavours is key to adults kicking smoking. Hence, we’re more committed than ever to growing the number of specialist VAPO stores," says Ben Pryor.

As with the other VAPO stores, Hamilton and High Street customers can responsibly dispose of their e-cigarette waste in-store

In a unique partnership with TerraCycle, VAPO encourages vapers to recycle their devices and pods by dropping them off at a VAPO store. Alternatively, e-cigarette waste can be sent free through the post by participants signing up to a programme on Terracycle’s website.

For every kilogramme of vaping waste sent to TerraCycle, VAPO and Alt donates $1 to the charity Sustainable Coastlines - which works to keep New Zealand’s coastlines beautiful.

VAPO stores are also located in Auckland’s NorthWest Shopping Centre, Sylvia Park, Manukau Westfield, Dominion Road, Onehunga, Karangahape Road, Takapuna and New Lynn, as well as Wellington’s Cuba Street, Hardy Street in Nelson, and High Street in Christchurch.

www.vapo.co.nz