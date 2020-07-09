New Commercial Partner Director excited about datacenter growth opportunity

Thursday, 9 July, 2020 - 17:04

Microsoft New Zealand has promoted Matt Bostwick to the role of Commercial Partner Director, filling the vacancy left by Sarah Bowden’s move across the Tasman.

With previous roles spanning public affairs, local government, telco, software start-ups, and most recently enterprise sales at Microsoft, Matt brings a plethora of knowledge and experience.

"I’m really excited to be taking on this role in what is a challenging time, not just for our partner network, but the whole country. Now more than ever New Zealand businesses need access to the right technology tools and support networks to be successful, and Microsoft will play an integral role in this."

Microsoft New Zealand Managing Director, Vanessa Sorenson, says: "We are so thrilled to welcome Matt into this new position. He has exceptional experience in the technology sector and is passionate about helping innovative New Zealand organisations succeed. I look forward to seeing him support our partners to achieve more in this new role."

For Matt, the power of a strong vision to unite people is what has inspired him to succeed. "Even though we’re at the bottom of the world, Microsoft can enable New Zealand software start-ups and innovators to go global, by leveraging our partner networks and global cloud capabilities," he said.

"This is particularly exciting as we progress plans to establish a Microsoft datacenter region in New Zealand. I believe this creates a huge growth opportunity for our partners, customers, and anyone in the innovation ecosystem in Aotearoa. Not only will they be able to develop innovative solutions locally, it will allow faster acceleration of digital transformation and contribute to our economic rebuild."