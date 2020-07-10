Development full steam ahead at Pacific Lakes Village

Friday, 10 July, 2020 - 09:19

Development of Papamoa’s new $250 million eco-friendly retirement village, Pacific Lakes, is full steam ahead, despite a halt to construction during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Village manager Mark Vincent says the contractor, C3 Construction, returned to work in Alert Level 3 and the building of stage one homes, including 55 villas and terraced houses, is back on schedule, ready for residents to move in later this year.

"They’ve done a wonderful job and we’re really thankful for that."

Mark was available throughout the lockdown to support the village’s current residents, including delivering takeaway meals ordered from neighbouring sister village, Pacific Coast.

"Our residents all live independently and were out walking regularly. I think we’ve got the fittest village in town," he laughs.

Stage one of the village is already sold out and stage two sales are currently under way. Once completed the village will include a combination of 250 villas and terraced houses.

Mark says there has been a surge of interest in the village since lockdown.

"After the uncertainty of COVID, the certainty that comes with living in a village with support and companionship is appealing."

The man-made lakes after which the village is named are also beginning to take shape and intensive planting is under way.

"Residents will be able to walk around the lakes and enjoy looking out over them from the deck of The Lake House, the first of the community facilities to be built, and The Pavilion, the village’s main community hub which will have a café, bar and lounge," says Mark.

While the village’s community facilities are still under construction, the residents are able to enjoy Pacific Coast’s facilities which include multiple clubs, a restaurant, cafe, an Olympic-sized swimming pool and a gym.

Both villages are a joint venture between Generus Living Group and Mangatawa Papamoa Blocks Inc.

"We are certainly indebted to Pacific Coast for the use of their facilities," says Mark. "In many retirement village developments you have to wait several years for these sorts of facilities to be built. To be able to move into Pacific Lakes and immediately have the highest quality of community facilities accessible is just something else."

Construction of Pacific Lakes’ architecturally designed community facility, The Lake House, is due to begin shortly and will feature an indoor activity area, sweeping deck and covered entertaining area. Adjacent to The Lake House will be the Village Green, where residents can play bowls or croquet, or practise their putting.

Across the lake, and connected by a bridge, will be The Pavillion, and there will also be a library, arts and crafts studio and an expansive entertainment centre for resident functions, events and fitness classes.

Pacific Lakes Village has a special focus on its environmental footprint, with The Pavillion designed to operate off the grid with its own solar power and rainwater recycling systems.

There will also be an electric vehicle fast-charge station on site, electric pool cars and composting and recycling hubs.

The village will have its own ecosystem, via a series of waterways, fed from rainwater and natural aquifers that will support the regeneration of plant and birdlife.

In addition, there will be a market garden, commercial glasshouse, climate-controlled growing house, and a variety of fruit trees scattered throughout, enabling residents to grow their own produce and connect with nature.