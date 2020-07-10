'Simplicity Charitable Trust accepts Michelle Boag’s resignation'

Friday, 10 July, 2020 - 11:04

The Simplicity Charitable Trust, which receives 15% of the fees from Simplicity KiwiSaver and Investment Funds to donate to charities, has accepted Michelle Boag’s resignation as a Trustee, effective yesterday.

"Under the circumstances, it was the right thing to do for Michelle to offer to resign, and the right thing to do to accept it" said Peter Neilson, Chair of the Simplicity Charitable Trust.

"Michelle has been an exemplary Trustee, and has made a great contribution to the growth of our Charity," said Mr Neilson.

Sam Stubbs, CEO of Simplicity, said that Michelle has made a valuable contribution in the crucial early years. "Simplicity now has 60 volunteers, and as a foundation Trustee of our charity, Michelle was one of the first," he said.

"She has been a huge supporter, and we wouldn’t be where we are today without her input," said Mr Stubbs. "Her understanding of the charitable sector has been very useful, and that will be missed."

Simplicity will begin the search for a replacement Trustee of its charity immediately.