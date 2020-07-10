Beef + Lamb New Zealand welcomes plans to revitalise wool sector

Friday, 10 July, 2020 - 11:16

Beef + Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ) welcomes the release of a new report aimed at making the strong wool sector more sustainable and profitable.

The Vision and Action for New Zealand’s Wool Sector report from the Wool Industry Project Action Group sets out recommendations to help the strong wool sector grow and thrive.

B+LNZ chairman Andrew Morrison says a healthy wool sector is important to many sheep meat producers.

"Our mandate is supporting sheep and beef meat producers, but the poor price for strong wool is consistently raised as an issue by many of our farmers. We understand it has been a frustrating time and wool profitability is really challenging at the moment.

"Meat processers have been great at responding to a diversity of markets and a diversity of products, and extracting value from co-products. The challenge is now to maximise sustainable production from this fifth quarter, being wool.

"Historically, wool has been important to our sector and in light of sustainability concerns globally there are emerging opportunities. Wool will continue to be important to our sector and play a part in lifting on-farm profitability.

"We welcome the market-led approach set out in the report and encourage anyone in the value chain to think about their role in the strategy. We’ll be doing the same."