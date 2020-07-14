Mackenzies Real Estate offers zero percent commission to sellers

Tuesday, 14 July, 2020 - 10:07

Mackenzies Real Estate located in the Hutt Valley are marking their expansion into residential sales with an offer to sellers that few can match and may be a first in the Wellington Region, their introductory 0% commission package.

Business owner Euan Mackenzie says, "We are launching this at an ideal time for sellers looking to take advantage of the upcoming Spring market." This optimism is a real contrast to the gloomy winter many have experienced and the Mackenzies promotion should help soften the financial impact of those that have been adversely affected.

Real estate commissions generally range from 3% to 4% of your sale price up to the first $300-400k then 2 to 2.5% on the balance. There are a few variations either side. So a considerable saving could be made by savvy sellers that are ready to go to market.

Mackenzies Real Estate’s brand promise is ‘Focused on You’ and this is certainly echoed in this introductory 0% commission package. The Agency has been selling and leasing commercial property in the Hutt Valley for many years and Euan says "We have had requests for a good number of years to sell our clients homes and it now seems like the perfect time to offer the same high-level service and expertise to residential clients".

Euan moved from Edinburgh, Scotland in 2009 having built his experience working for one of the top residential agencies, and is now looking forward to working in the residential sphere once again.

Mackenzies Real Estate has spent a considerable amount of time structuring their campaign options to maximise the exposure of clients’ property and ultimately the sale price that can be achieved. "It’s going to be hard work but it’s about rewarding those that put their trust in Mackenzies".

This quite simply means that if you instruct Mackenzies Real Estate before the 1st September 2020 to sell your residential property, and it is under contract within the period of agency, Mackenzies Real Estate will take no commission whatsoever. There is no time limit on when the subsequent exchange or completion of the sale takes place. Terms and conditions do apply and for more information call Mackenzies Real Estate on 04 595 1450.

