Gallagher Bassett named 2020 Top Insurance Workplace

Tuesday, 14 July, 2020 - 13:05

Gallagher Bassett (GB) New Zealand is honoured to have been recognised as a 2020 Top Insurance Workplace by Insurance Business New Zealand (IBNZ).

The award recognises and celebrates workplaces within the insurance industry that demonstrate excellence in a number of key metrics including diversity, health and wellbeing, communication, and access to technology.

GB New Zealand Managing Director, Craig Furness, said it was invaluable for GB New Zealand to receive this recognition, and it is further validation of GB’s unique culture and living values.

"I’m honoured to see GB named one of the 2020 Top Insurance Workplaces," Mr Furness said.

"The past six months have presented many unique challenges and I am proud of our team for how they have worked together to maintain a great workplace culture and deliver for our clients.

A recipient of the Young Insurance Professional Employer at the 2017 ANZIIF New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards, GB New Zealand is recognised for demonstrating a "commitment to the employment and development of young insurance and finance professionals."

"At GB we believe our people are our strength, and to be recognised and acknowledged amongst such a prestigious group really illuminates our ongoing commitment to our living values," he said.

GB is a value-driven organisation where pride, trust, leadership and accountability are encouraged and celebrated. Employing more than 1,000 professionals in offices around New Zealand and Australia, GB is the premier provider of global claims services, dedicated to exceptional customer service and demonstrably superior outcomes.