Ki-wis love ... different Kiwiburgers - McDonald's new burger

Wednesday, 15 July, 2020 - 12:14

The iconic Kiwiburger but not as you know it, with three new burgers While McDonald’s New Zealand updates the iconic Kiwiburger song to celebrate what it means to be a kiwi, the much loved Kiwiburger has expanded its range to three new burgers.

Now officially available as four delicious burgers - Kiwiburger Beef, Kiwiburger Chicken, Kiwiburger Veggie and Kiwiburger Bunless - Kiwis can enjoy a range of options to suit their tastebuds.

The Kiwiburger has been a staple on our menu for over 30 years, so we’re looking forward to hearing how much Kiwis enjoy the new range. We know tastes are changing so we have made sure the Kiwiburger is changing too." says McDonald’s NZ Director of Marketing Jo Mitchell.

The Kiwiburger celebrates NZ ingredients using either a 100% New Zealand beef patty or a McChicken patty made with 100% NZ chicken breast. Accompanied by a freshly cracked free-range egg, sliced beetroot, delicious tomato, crispy lettuce, cheese, onions, mustard and ketchup all on a sesame seed bun. It’s the same Kiwiburger you know and love - but with more options. Between the 29 July-12 August, $1 from every Kiwiburger sale will be donated to RMHC New Zealand. It doesn’t get much better than Kiwis helping Kiwis, so find your favourite Kiwiburger today.