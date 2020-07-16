GCH Aviation expands tourism portfolio with purchase of Tasman Helicopters

Thursday, 16 July, 2020 - 11:46

GCH Aviation has again boosted its investment in tourism infrastructure with the purchase of Tasman Helicopters in Nelson.

GCH Aviation Group Chief Executive, Andrew Currie says the purchase of Tasman Helicopters expands the group’s scenic and commercial aviation services across New Zealand and the Pacific, establishing it as one of New Zealand’s major tourism aviation providers.

The process of the purchase of Tasman Helicopters started before the COVID19 situation but we continued as we see it as an important part of our premium tourism offering going forward. GCH Aviation has a diversified portfolio of aviation businesses which has meant we can still look for opportunities to strengthen our commercial and tourism offering.

We have our sights firmly fixed on the premium tourism sector. "We want to ensure our clients are given the very best experience from the minute they arrive in the country either by their own private jets or ours to when they get out to explore New Zealand."

Nelson is a beautiful part of the South Island and boasts a spectacular coastal environment, a selection of some of the best luxury lodges in the top of the South Island and access to the Abel Tasman National Park.

Logan Moore, who previously owned Tasman Helicopters will stay on with GCH Aviation and the business will still run under the Tasman Helicopters brand. We are delighted to add Logan’s tourism expertise to our business," said Andrew.

The GCH Aviation Group already has a significant sized aviation base in Nelson which already has commercial helicopters, an Air Rescue helicopter as well as a New Zealand Flying Doctor air ambulance base. Tasman Helicopters will be an addition to this operation, working from the same office.

The purchase of Tasman helicopters adds to the GCH Aviation tourism portfolio which has been growing steadily in the past few years. The Group purchased Kaikoura Helicopters last year and the company has other helicopter operations in Christchurch, Greymouth, Wellington, Fiji and Vanuatu. The GCH Aviation Group also includes certified flight training, air rescue and air ambulance operations based at their HQ in Christchurch.

The group’s 9,000 sqm Christchurch Headquarter has direct access to the Christchurch Airport runway, and dedicated helipads. It includes Christchurch’s first 24 hour full-service jet centre to the South Island’s rapidly growing corporate aviation market, with hangar parking and overnight facilities for jets, a private terminal, ground handling, catering, plus Ministry of Primary Industry and Customs services and has just added a Bombardier Challenger 604, 10 seat private charter jet to its fleet.

Established in 1983, GCH Aviation is the only company to hold the prestigious Helicopter Association of New Zealand Diamond Safety Award for 30+ years continuous service without injury or accident to self, passengers or crew. It also holds a 100% Pure New Zealand Qualmark Gold endorsement and is the only NZ Aviation company to be an approved Virtuoso luxury network supplier.