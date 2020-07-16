New health and Maori leads for WorkSafe New Zealand

Thursday, 16 July, 2020 - 12:12

WorkSafe has made two appointments to its leadership team to elevate its focus on reducing work-related health harm, and improve health and safety outcomes for MÄori.

WorkSafe Chief Executive Phil Parkes says the changes will improve how the organisation influences better health and safety outcomes for New Zealand.

Catherine Epps has been appointed General Manager Health and Technical Services, reporting to the CE. WorkSafe’s National Advisor MÄori Mohi Apou now also reports to the CE.

"The changes signal an increased focus on tackling work related health and improving work health and safety outcomes for MÄori.

"Catherine’s team was formerly part of WorkSafe’s operations group. The change puts muscle into our focus on reducing work-related health harm which is many times greater than acute injury.

"Catherine and her team will continue to develop our technical services functions to provide advice and expertise to all parts of WorkSafe. Moving forward the team will provide the organisation with strategic and operational leadership advice and innovation to improve worker health outcomes.

"Having health-focused input at the leadership level is a clear signal of the importance of health in our work."

Mr Parkes said WorkSafe has strengthened its commitment to reducing harm to MÄori by having its National Advisor MÄori at the leadership table.

"This will improve visibility of MÄori perspectives and leadership at the senior level, ensuring stronger input to strategic and leadership conversations.

"Mohi has empowered, coached and mentored in Tikanga MÄori through his career, and facilitated many connections and conversations between the military, justice, iwi groups, and local and regional authorities.

"MÄori are significantly more likely to be impacted by work related harm. We need to improve our focus and efforts to address this inequality and reduce the overall harm for all workers," Mr Parkes says.

Mohi Apou - National Advisor MÄori

Mohi Joined WorkSafe in 2018. He has 20 years’ experience including at Te Wananga o Raukawa, Ministry of Education, NZQA, Crown Law Office, Te Puni Kokiri and the Office of Treaty Settlements, the Royal New Zealand Navy and Ministry of Economic Development (now MBIE). In terms of education, Mohi has a Masters in Matauranga MÄori (Philosophy).

Catherine Epps - General Manager Health and Technical Services

Catherine has held senior leadership roles in public and private healthcare organisations for more than 10 years. Catherine started at WorkSafe in 2018. She was previously Executive Director Allied Health, Scientific and Technical at Capital and Coast District Health Board.

Catherine is a Fellow of the Australasian College of Health Service Managers. Originally trained as a speech-language therapist specialising in neuro rehabilitation, including supporting those with brain injuries to return to work, she also has a Masters in Human Communication and Deaf Studies.