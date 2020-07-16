Oakwood Motor Group to acquire Mid and South Canterbury Isuzu Truck sales division

Thursday, 16 July, 2020 - 19:19

South Island automotive dealer Oakwood Motor Group has agreed to purchase the Isuzu Truck sales division of Smallbone Mid and South Canterbury and to continue with its partnership with ACL Smallbone service and parts in both regions.

Oakwood is a South Island wide group, owning the long-established Blackwells and Cooke Howlison dealerships.

Group Managing Director, John Marsh, says the decision to purchase the Isuzu Master Truck franchise was part of the company’s strategic plan for developing its successful Isuzu truck business in the South Island.

‘We are very pleased with the acquisition of the Timaru and Ashburton dealerships, which complement our existing Isuzu Master Dealerships in Christchurch and Dunedin. The purchase is also a show of confidence in the Mid and South Canterbury economies and the exciting future for Isuzu Trucks, which has been New Zealand’s number one selling truck for 20 consecutive years.’

This acquisition will take the Oakwood Group to 13 car and truck dealerships and 340 staff across the South Island, with the intention of continuing to operate from the existing sites in Ashburton and Timaru.

The Smallbone board and shareholders firmly believe that this decision will benefit their existing Isuzu Truck customers, as they will have access to a larger team of sales experts and stock throughout the region.

Smallbone board Chairman, Craig Carr, says: ‘The agreement with Oakwood Group will ensure that the existing Isuzu Truck customers from Mid and South Canterbury will continue to receive best in class sales support from the wide network of staff available and the world class service and parts facilities ACL Smallbone has created in both Ashburton and Timaru.’

Scania parts and service will continue to be supplied by ACL Smallbone and Cooke Howlison in their respective regions.

Oakwood Group and Smallbone are committed to ensuring a smooth transition of customers and minimising any disruption to the business, with ownership commencing on August 10 2020.