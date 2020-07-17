Chief Executive resigns from AsureQuality

Friday, 17 July, 2020 - 13:01

AsureQuality and its Board of Directors announce that at the end of September 2020, after more than six years as Chief Executive Officer, John McKay will be leaving AsureQuality to start the next chapter of his career with a New Zealand based primary food producer.

While we will be saddened to see John move on, we are delighted for him and wish him all the best in his future role.

During his time as CEO, John has made an extraordinary contribution to the organisation. He has brought new services to the market in New Zealand and strengthened our position internationally through our Australian and South East Asian joint ventures with Bureau Veritas.

Revenue has grown by 50% and profitability has significantly improved through the implementation of productivity and efficiency programmes.

The wellbeing and welfare of our people has been a top priority for John. Under his leadership we have seen significant improvement in health and safety and his energy and passion have greatly impacted on the engagement of our people.

John has built important relationships with our customers and his focus on making AsureQuality a customer focused organisation will leave a strong legacy for our team to continue.

On a personal note as Chair of the Board, I would like to take this opportunity to say that I have greatly enjoyed working with John and I know that experience has been shared by my colleagues on the Board, management, and employees.

We will miss John, but he leaves AsureQuality in a very strong position for the future and we sincerely thank him for his vision, leadership, and contributions.

The Board will be making an announcement about John’s successor in due course.