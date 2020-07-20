Cadbury pledges half a million dollars to help Kiwi kids into sport

Monday, 20 July, 2020 - 09:02

From today, KidsCan partner schools will be eligible to apply for financial grants to fund sporting activities for students, teams, or school participation. The KidsCan grant programme is part of the Donate Your Kit initiative in partnership with Cadbury and will be funded by 100 percent of Cadbury’s proceeds from the sale of the CADBURY DAIRY MILK milk chocolate blocks. The programme will allow KidsCan to distribute funding to applicants from its partner schools across the country.

The special edition Cadbury ‘Donation Block’ features purple locker packaging reflecting the first phase of the Donate Your Kit campaign, where new and used sporting equipment was donated to Kiwi kids via purple lockers placed around the country. To date, more than 35,000 pieces of sports kit have been donated.

"Schools are the heart of our communities. We know how much schools require funding to help get sporting teams to tournaments, upgrade netball courts, or purchase new equipment for rugby training for instance, and this new grant programme will make sure that support will reach children, teams and schools who need it most," says Julie Chapman, KidsCan CEO.

"We are really proud to announce the next stage of our partnership with KidsCan, further supporting school sports programmes for Kiwi kids," says Will Papesch, Cadbury New Zealand.

"Cadbury has pledged a $500,000 donation to KidsCan which we’re hoping will make a real difference to children’s access to sport. Our aim is to help the one in eight Kiwi kids who feel excluded from sport- by tapping into the generosity of New Zealanders, whether it is donating pre-loved sports gear or purchasing a special edition Donation Block. Together, our generosity can help more kids experience the benefits of sport."

Grant applications are now open to the 787 KidsCan partner schools and will close Friday 7 August 2020. The grants will range from $500 for individuals and up to $20,000 for schools to cover a range of sports-related costs, including attending a tournament, travel (if related to a sporting event), sports club fees, sports equipment, and improvements to school sporting facilities.

The CADBURY DAIRY MILK milk chocolate Donation Block will be available for a limited time in all major supermarkets nationwide from today.

To find out more about the grant programme available to KidsCan partner schools and how to apply visit kidscan.org.nz/cadbury.