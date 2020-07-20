The Warehouse proposes a change of rostered hours

Monday, 20 July, 2020 - 11:02

The below statement can be attributed to Pejman Okhovat, Chief Executive Officer, The Warehouse.

This morning team members from 92 The Warehouse store were invited to a meeting to discuss some changes to the way we operate our stores. This begins the consultation process for proposed changes we announced on June 8.

The way we operate our stores has remained largely unchanged for years despite significant changes in the way our customers shop, particularly with growth in online shopping (over 23% in the past three years) and customers shopping at different times of the day and weekends. We need to ensure good roster coverage across all times of day and every day the stores are open.

To effectively set ourselves up for future success and to ensure our customers get the best from us, we need to manage our store hours and rosters so that our team members and our customers benefit. To achieve this, we are asking our The Warehouse store team members to help us by reviewing some proposed revised rosters.

While there may be a reduction in roles, there will not be any reduction in team member pay, with all The Warehouse team members soon to receive another wage increase under the collective agreement signed last year to move team members to the living wage.

The proposed changes if implemented would see a reduction of up to 320 full time equivalent roles or between 500-750 team members if part time, fixed term and casual roles are included.

As we are proposing a change of rostered hours for these team members, we have now entered into formal consultation. Throughout this phase team members have the opportunity to submit their availability through an online app and express if they are interested in voluntary redundancy.

With team member input, Store Managers will then be able to work with their Regional Managers and the Workforce Planning team to see if all the hours within the new rosters can be filled. If however through this process a store does not meet the requirements, we will need to consult further with these team members.

The proposed rostered hours changes are not related to the "agile" way of working changes that are underway at The Warehouse Group head office and do not include Noel Leeming or Warehouse Stationery. They are also separate to the three proposed store closures for The Warehouse stores at Dunedin Central, Johnsonville and Whangaparaoa. Our Dunedin Central store is proposed to be closed to customers, but will remain in use as an online fulfilment centre.