Ports of Auckland launches digital Master-Pilot Exchange software

Monday, 20 July, 2020 - 12:19

Ports of Auckland announced today that its digital product, eMPX, is now available to global pilots and ports, optimising end-to-end master-pilot exchange (MPX) process for both the pilot and master with world leading application designed by pilots, for pilots.

As a cloud-based service, eMPX runs on a mobile device and has both admin and pilot applications. The pilot app is simple to operate and enables pilots to efficiently and easily complete their pilotage planning and exchange, while facilitating accurate and dynamic information sharing with the master. The admin app gives ports the power to shape the entire pilotage planning process, with charts, tidal data, weather, checklists and other features all being editable. The product has had an extensive 12-month testing and development process, with successful trialling at Napier Port, Lyttelton Port Company, and Northtugz. The solution also has an exciting roadmap of features for development, as further ports from around the globe join eMPX community, helping to shape its future.

"By combining cloud and mobile based technologies, with collaborative design from our pilots and masters, Ports of Auckland can deliver rapid value to ports and pilots around the world" says port CIO, Lauren Salisbury. "This gives them the tools needed to professionally manage exchanges, meeting and supporting operational procedures and regulatory demands. It also better controls on-vessel interactions which is of increasing importance in a COVID-19 world."

Details on how pilots and ports can get a subscription to eMPX and its premium pilotage planning features, along with details on the new, modern approach to master-pilot exchange can be found on the eMPX website https://masterpilotexchange.com/

For ports and pilots interested in a free trial to experience the new professional standard for master-pilot exchange, email sales@masterpilotexchange.com