120 NZ businesses secure funding for fast-tracking global growth - EMA

Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 - 10:11

120 New Zealand businesses have been accepted into the Export Excelerator Programme designed to fast-track their global export plans.

The EMA’s ExportNZ arm is fully funding 30 businesses, and partially funding 90 others with an aim to collectively increase annual export revenue by over $100 million over 12 months to help boost New Zealand’s economy.

"Our Export Excelerator Programme is a fantastic initiative that connects Kiwi businesses with experienced exporters for invaluable mentoring," says the EMA’s Chief Executive, Brett O’Riley.

"The 120 Excelerators have been selected from New Zealand’s top exporting businesses that offer products and services in manufacturing, health tech, biotech, agri-tech, technology, pharmaceutical, innovation and food sectors," he says.

The Export Excelerator Programme pairs businesses with exporters who have already succeeded on a global scale to help tackle the challenges of global expansion with others.

Key areas where businesses already in the programme find most useful include: capitalising on opportunities; avoiding common mistakes; challenging assumptions; and providing access to a community of like-minded business owners for advice and support.

The opportunity created for these 120 export businesses through the programme is thanks to Air New Zealand Cargo, Westpac Institutional Bank, Ports of Auckland, BDO and Zespri.