'Thousands use Air New Zealand credit tool'

Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 - 10:38

Air New Zealand’s online credit tool is proving helpful with customers already redeeming $1.36 million in credit.

The online tool went live yesterday and allows customers who hold credit directly with the airline to manage their credit online.

Air New Zealand Chief Commercial and Customer Officer Cam Wallace says it’s been promising to see such a great response after just 24 hours of the tool being live.

"We’re thrilled to see so many customers being able to use their credit and book flights online. So far, popular destinations have been Queenstown, Auckland and Christchurch.

"We know it’s been tough for customers trying to get through to our contact centre but with this tool now being live, it gives customers a choice as to whether they would like to self-service or speak to an Air New Zealand employee.

"In addition to customers redeeming credit, a lot are checking their balance and thinking about where they want to fly to next. To date, we’ve had around 38,000 customers use the tool to look up their credit balance."

Air New Zealand has extended the period for using credits - customers now have until 31 December 2021 to book using their credit and 12 months after booking to travel.

Over the coming weeks, the airline will be working to evolve its credit tool to improve its self-service capability and to increase the number of customers who can use it.