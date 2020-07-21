Ola launches smart transportation solutions for NZ businesses

Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 - 16:08

Ola, New Zealand’s fastest growing rideshare platform, is launching Ola Corporate, a travel solution to support businesses as they return to the workplace.

The new corporate offering will provide businesses with a cost effective, flexible, and easy to use solution for their mobility needs including Ola’s market-leading safety and customer support features.

Brian Dewil, Country Manager for Ola New Zealand says companies are looking to reinvent business practices to help them through the ongoing economic impact of COVID-19.

"The launch of Ola Corporate demonstrates our ability to grow and diversify our offering in New Zealand. We are excited to work with businesses across the country to help their employees travel easily and safely and continue to meet changing mobility needs of all types of users, particularly now, as Kiwis navigate their return to the office."

Ola Corporate offers businesses the flexibility and ease of booking an Ola as and when required for business travel with the ability to pay from their company’s centralised account. With wait times of less than five minutes on average and high standards of safety and hygiene, Ola provides a quick, convenient, safe, and reliable mode of transportation for businesses.

Centralised billing makes the entire process of applying for transport reimbursements redundant for corporate travellers and organisations resulting in improved business productivity.

Dewil says the launch of Ola Corporate demonstrates the company’s ability to grow and diversify its offering in New Zealand.

"The new service will build on our exciting success in the region over the past few years, through our continued focus on providing quality rideshare experiences and a fairer ride for both drivers and riders."

Ola Corporate clients will operate the service through a new, personalised dashboard where they can add and manage employees. Employees then book their own rides as they would for personal journeys and simply tag the ride as an Ola Corporate trip.

The fares are paid automatically through the company’s Ola Corporate balance and reports can be accessed at any time from the dashboard. Clients will also have access to a specialised account management support team at Ola to ensure convenient and smooth operations.

Ola Corporate will also include the raft of industry-leading safety features which Ola is known for, including Start Code, 24/7 customer support and the in-app emergency button.

Ola Corporate is available to businesses across New Zealand and Australia as of today.