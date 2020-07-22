Avis Budget Group launches digital check in online

Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 - 16:41

Avis Budget Group has announced the launch of Digital Check In an online service enabling customers to spend less time at the counter when picking up a vehicle at any Avis or Budget location in New Zealand.

Developed to meet changing consumer demands within the car rental industry, the feature speeds up the vehicle check out process by offering customers the option to pre-enter their details online prior to arriving at the location.

To use Digital Check In customers who reserve a vehicle via the Avis New Zealand or Budget New Zealand websites will be presented with the Digital Check In option once the reservation is confirmed. Customers are then given the opportunity to provide their contact details and drivers licence information online.

Customers who have an existing reservation can access the Digital Check In option by entering their reservation number and surname at the reservation management pages for Avis or Budget.

Tom Mooney, Managing Director of Avis Budget Group, Pacific, said: "The Digital Check In feature will enable faster vehicle pick up for all Avis and Budget customers in New Zealand. Many Kiwis are looking to travel domestically, and we are pleased that the Digital Check In service will ensure customers can minimise contact with others and spend a reduced time at the counter in all Avis and Budget locations in New Zealand and get out on the road."

Avis Budget Group has also launched the ‘Avis Safety Pledge’ and ‘Budget Worry Free Promise’ committing to enhanced cleaning protocols and to reassure our customers of the highest standards of safety and cleanliness. For more information please go to: www.avis.co.nz/en/safety-pledge.