Brand new childcare investment in high-growth Northwest Auckland - Colliers

Thursday, 23 July, 2020 - 14:09

A newly built, architecturally designed, high-quality childcare facility is for sale on a high-profile corner site in Northwest Auckland.

Located in one of the fastest-growing areas of Auckland, the freehold property on the corner of State Highway 16 and Taupaki Road is superbly positioned to capture demand for childcare within a huge residential catchment.

It is situated on a commanding 8,000sq m site by the intersection of State Highway 16, giving it massive exposure to more than 30,000 passing vehicles every day.

The property is underpinned by a new 15-year lease to an established and experienced childcare operator, making it an ideal opportunity to secure a long-term passive investment with strong tenant covenant.

It comprises a premium, purpose-built childcare facility with a net lettable area of 818sq m including 185sq m of decks and canopies.

Colliers International has been exclusively appointed to market 455 Taupaki Road for sale by deadline private treaty closing at 4pm on Wednesday 12 August, unless it is sold earlier.

Director Shoneet Chand says it offers enviable investment fundamentals.

"This is an opportunity to secure a unique, premium-grade childcare investment in a high-growth Auckland location.

"Consented for 120 children, the investment is underpinned by a highly experienced tenant, Kid Country, on a new 15-year initial lease.

"Returning $355,680 in net annual rent, the lease offers annual rental growth at CPI, with market reviews throughout and a hard ratchet clause for long-term security.

"Two rights of renewal or 10 years each provide a final expiry date in 2055, making this an ideal bottom-drawer investment."

Chand says the property also offers the added benefit of high-quality, low-maintenance new construction.

"Purpose-built for the operators, the property was designed by Collingridge and Smith Architects and constructed by Cassidy Construction, who are both well respected in the industry.

"Another unique feature is the large freehold corner site with 37 car parks, in a very strategic, high-growth location.

"This really is one of the most impressive childcare offerings in Auckland."

Josh Coburn, Director of Colliers International’s West Auckland office, says the property is strategically positioned in a gateway location between numerous high growth town centres in Auckland’s burgeoning northwest.

"Childcare is particularly sought after in fast-growing areas like Auckland’s northwest, where the residential catchment skews towards younger households and first home buyers.

"With its high-profile location, fast-growing catchment, solid demographics and strong sector demand, the property for sale couldn’t be better located."

"The property offers huge exposure to State Highway 16, which is the main route through the area.

"The highway runs between SH1 at Wellsford to the north and SH1 in Auckland CBD to the south, as well as providing links with SH18 to the North Shore and SH20 to the airport and South Auckland.

"With this superb connectivity, the property is only 25km from Auckland CBD and 7km from the nearest commercial centre of Westgate."

Coburn says there has and continues to be significant residential and commercial growth in the surrounding suburbs, including Taupaki, Huapai, Kumeu, Waimauku, Riverhead, Whenuapai and Hobsonville as well as further afield.

"The area is also well-connected to many more growing West Auckland suburbs, such as Ranui, Massey and Henderson, providing a great catchment area for childcare."

The lease to Kid Country is backed by multiple guarantees.

Kid Country is a privately-owned company with wide experience in the construction and development of high- quality childcare centres. This is combined with practical experience in New Zealand and international childcare curricula. They have vast experience and have operated multiple childcare centres.