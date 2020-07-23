Strong sales recovery for Lexus in June

Thursday, 23 July, 2020 - 14:17

Lexus New Zealand recorded its best-ever monthly sales results in June this year, fuelled by an increasingly attractive line-up of hybrid-electric SUVs.

The 93 vehicles sold in June is a 31 per cent increase in sales volumes, on June 2019 and is attributed predominantly to an increased interest in the hybrid-electric models across the Lexus range, and in part to the delayed purchasing of vehicles as a result of the April shut down of all Lexus dealerships.

Lexus hybrid-electric sales have almost doubled since 2018, from 40% of units sold to almost 70% in the first six months of 2020. In June, 68% of Lexus sales were hybrid-electric models, with the compact UX250h SUV and newly refreshed RX450h SUV dominating sales.

Recently appointed Lexus New Zealand Chief Executive Officer, Neeraj Lala, says the marriage of world-leading hybrid technology, with contemporary styling and high-quality Takumi craftmanship of Lexus is proving to be a strong sales proposition.

"With a Lexus hybrid-electric you can have the best of both worlds; a beautifully crafted luxury vehicle, that outperforms its rivals when it comes to low emissions and fuel economy, outperforms its rivals," Mr Lala says.

Additionally, Lexus includes many premium features within its listed retail price that would be optional for other similar luxury marques.

In the six months to the end of June, Lexus sold 370 vehicles. Of this, 251 were hybrids, 312 were SUVs and 204 were hybrid-electric SUVs. Of the 93 sales in June, 52 were in the Auckland region, with Lexus of North Shore recording its best-ever month for sales.

Lexus is looking forward to the arrival of new models in the second half of 2020 to help further bolster sales recovery. First to arrive will be the much-anticipated Lexus LC Convertible. Only a small number of the 5.0L V8 LC convertibles are scheduled to be produced globally and New Zealand will have a limited number available later in 2020.

Also, due late in the year is the new generation IS compact sports sedan. The new IS has been developed for the driving enthusiast who appreciates a high-performance car that exudes exhilarating driving performance. The IS will be available in both 2L turbo petrol and 2.5L hybrid-electric variants as well as the range topping 3.5L F-Sport.