Chorus supports digital delivery of Techweek2020 amid flexible working boom

Thursday, 23 July, 2020 - 15:07

Chorus is pleased to be supporting Techweek2020, the country’s festival for technology and innovation. This year it is being digitally led as the number of people embracing flexible working doubles in the wake of Covid-19.

Recognising the growing demand for workplace flexibility and the benefits it brings, Chorus’ events are intended to help businesses equip for successful teleworking, in particular highlighting the importance of robust connectivity regardless of size.

Research Chorus commissioned from IDC shows that employees and employers are seeing similar benefits to flexible working including saving time otherwise spent commuting and gaining a better work/life balance. Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA) research also shows that increased flexible working helps lessen carbon emissions through reduced travel.

IDC’s research shows a phenomenal increase in employee use of video meetings apps during the Covid-19 lockdown and continuing afterwards. Less than half of employees used video meeting apps prior to lockdown but now 95 percent of employees expect to continue using these applications at least once or twice every week post-lockdown.

This places a different demand on our broadband connections, increasing the importance of having the most resilient connectivity.

During Techweek Chorus Network Strategy Manager, Kurt Rodgers, is hosting two events titled "The Anywhere Workplace" which will be live streamed from the Chorus Fibre Lab in Auckland.

These events explore the importance of a fast and reliable internet connection to enable seamless digital collaboration and effective virtual working relationships. The panel discussions feature some of the country’s top executives and flexi work professionals.

"Our first session is aimed at large to medium sized businesses with a separate session more focused on smaller businesses and start-ups.

"We really want to cover all bases as businesses are unique and have different requirements for ensuring virtual working is effective," Mr Rodgers says.

As part of Techweek TV, Chorus is also sponsoring discussions on the importance of connectivity for digital change and innovation, and is sharing the changes the company has seen in consumer behaviours since lockdown.

To register for any of the Techweek 2020 events visit: https://www.chorus.co.nz/techweek-2020