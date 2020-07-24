AWS announce the availability of contact lens for Amazon Connect in NZ

Friday, 24 July, 2020 - 10:53

AWS's contact center service adds capabilities powered by machine learning that make it easier for businesses to identify customer issues and trends, search call transcripts, and improve agent performance

Intuit, Accolade, and DH Enterprise are among customers using Contact Lens for Amazon Connect

Today, Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced the general availability of Contact Lens, a set of capabilities for Amazon Connect enabled by machine learning, that gives contact centers the ability to understand the sentiment, trends, and compliance of customer conversations to improve their experience and identify crucial feedback. Amazon Connect is a fully managed, easy-to-use cloud contact center service that helps companies of any size deliver superior customer service at lower cost-based on the same technology that powers Amazon’s award-winning customer service. Companies like John Hancock, Capital One, Intuit, GE Appliances, Square, Fujitsu, Mutual of Omaha, and Dow Jones use Amazon Connect to run their contact centers at lower cost, while easily scaling to thousands of agents. With Contact Lens, contact center supervisors can discover emerging themes and trends from customer conversations, conduct fast, full-text search on call transcripts to troubleshoot customer issues, and improve contact center agents’ performance with call analytics-all from within the Amazon Connect console. Coming late-2020, Contact Lens will also provide the ability for supervisors to be alerted to issues during in-progress calls, giving them the ability to intervene earlier when a customer is having a poor experience. Contact Lens requires no technical expertise, and getting started takes just a few clicks in Amazon Connect. To get started with Contact Lens for Amazon Connect, visit https://aws.amazon.com/connect/contact-lens

Contact centers are often the only personal connection that a customer has with a company, and the experiences these customers have interacting with agents can have a profound impact on customer trust and loyalty. Contact centers field large volumes of customer calls every day, resulting in millions of hours of recorded calls. These conversations contain valuable customer feedback, but given the volume, companies struggle to extract and analyze this information in a timely fashion, if at all. Most companies that try to get value from this data use legacy contact center analytics offerings, but these technologies are expensive, slow at providing call transcripts, and lack the required level of transcription accuracy-all of which makes it difficult to quickly detect customer issues and provide precise feedback to customer service agents and supervisors. Existing contact center solutions also lack the ability to provide real-time analytics on in-progress calls, which prevents supervisors from identifying and helping frustrated customers before they hang up. As a result of these challenges, many organizations face high levels of customer churn, long hold times, agent turnover, and regulatory fines.

Contact Lens helps contact center users address these problems by providing fully managed, machine learning-powered analytics capabilities within Amazon Connect, with no coding or machine learning experience required. Contact Lens uses highly accurate machine learning technology to transcribe calls, and automatically indexes call transcripts so they can be searched from the Amazon Connect console. Contact Lens also uses machine learning to make it easier for supervisors to search voice interactions based on call content (e.g. customers asking to cancel a subscription or return an item), customer sentiment (e.g. calls that ended with a negative customer sentiment score), and conversation characteristics (e.g. talk speed, long pauses, or customers and agents talking over one another). By clicking on the search results, supervisors can view a contact detail page to see the call transcript, customer and agent sentiment, a visual illustration of conversation characteristics, and use this information to share feedback with their agents to improve customer interactions. Contact Lens also uses natural language processing to help supervisors uncover new issues (e.g. a price discrepancy between a website and an email promotion) on the contact detail page by visually identifying words and phrases in call transcripts that indicate reasons for customer outreach. With Contact Lens, supervisors can automatically monitor all of their agents’ interactions for customer experience, regulatory compliance, and adherence to script guidelines by defining custom categories on a new page in Amazon Connect that allows them to organize customer contacts based on words or phrases said by the customer or agent (e.g. a customer mentioning a competitor, membership in a customer loyalty program, certain regulatory disclosures, etc.). Contact Lens also includes machine learning capabilities to automatically detect and redact sensitive personally identifiable information (PII) like names, addresses, and social security numbers from call recordings and transcripts to help customers more easily protect customer data.

Later this year, Contact Lens will introduce new features that provide supervisors with real-time assistance by offering a dashboard that shows the sentiment progression of live calls in a contact center. This dashboard continuously updates as the interactions evolve and allows supervisors to look across live calls to spot opportunities to help their customers. Real-time alerting gives supervisors the ability to engage and de-escalate situations earlier.

Nick Walton, Managing Director for Commercial Sector in New Zealand at Amazon Web Services Australia, said:

"As we adapt to significant changes this year, many organisations are adopting cloud technology such as Amazon Connect to quickly mobilise remote workforces, scale operations to handle an increase in customer inquiries, and develop new solutions to respond to new consumer demands.

"The launch of Contact Lens for Amazon Connect will help organisations in New Zealand to leverage the power of machine learning to deliver a deeper level of insight about their customers to adapt quickly, and provide superior customer service."

Matt Cudworth, Regional Cloud Leader for DXC in APAC, said:

"We welcome today’s launch of Contact Lens for Amazon Connect. This new set of machine learning capabilities will contribute to DXC’s ability to develop innovative analytics-based solutions that help customers produce actionable data insights to better engage and serve their customers, resulting in an improved end-user experience."