Air New Zealand domestic schedule ramps up

Friday, 24 July, 2020 - 11:32

Air New Zealand has ramped up its domestic schedule for August to 70 percent of pre-COVID-19 levels.

The airline had planned to operate around 55 percent of its usual domestic capacity (compared to pre-COVID-19 levels) during August.

Air New Zealand General Manager Networks Scott Carr says the airline has been pleasantly surprised with demand for domestic travel.

"As a result of demand, we’ve added or upgauged more than 400 one-way flights in August. This includes operating an additional 408 one-way flights and 18 flights which have been upgauged to a larger aircraft."

The following domestic routes will see additional or upgauged flights in August -

Auckland to/from

Christchurch to/from

Wellington to/from

Christchurch

Nelson

Queenstown

Wellington

Dunedin

Hamilton

Invercargill

Nelson

New Plymouth

Palmerston North

Queenstown

Tauranga

Wellington

Blenheim

Dunedin

Hamilton

Napier

Nelson

New Plymouth

Queenstown

Tauranga

Timaru

Earlier in the week Air New Zealand’s online credit tool went live allowing customers who hold credit directly with the airline to manage their credit online.