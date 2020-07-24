Air New Zealand domestic schedule ramps up

|
Air New Zealand has ramped up its domestic schedule for August to 70 percent of pre-COVID-19 levels.
The airline had planned to operate around 55 percent of its usual domestic capacity (compared to pre-COVID-19 levels) during August.
Air New Zealand General Manager Networks Scott Carr says the airline has been pleasantly surprised with demand for domestic travel.
"As a result of demand, we’ve added or upgauged more than 400 one-way flights in August. This includes operating an additional 408 one-way flights and 18 flights which have been upgauged to a larger aircraft."
The following domestic routes will see additional or upgauged flights in August -
Auckland to/from
Christchurch to/from
Wellington to/from
Christchurch
Nelson
Queenstown
Wellington
Dunedin
Hamilton
Invercargill
Nelson
New Plymouth
Palmerston North
Queenstown
Tauranga
Wellington
Blenheim
Dunedin
Hamilton
Napier
Nelson
New Plymouth
Queenstown
Tauranga
Timaru
Earlier in the week Air New Zealand’s online credit tool went live allowing customers who hold credit directly with the airline to manage their credit online.
