Simen Munter joins Mindfields Advisory Board

I am excited to announce that Simen Munter, former Chief Operating Officer of Personal Banking at the Nordics leading retail bank, Nordea and formerly head of offshore delivery centres at ANZ Group, has joined the Mindfields Advisory Board.

Simen is an exceptional global leader and has been a mentor to Mindfields. It is my absolute honour to welcome him to the Mindfields’ family. He has been a pioneer in driving the adoption of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) within large organisations.

His perspective, based on the wealth of knowledge acquired over a long and distinguished global career as a senior business leader would assist us in commercially exploring AI and blockchain. Further, his experience and mentorship, will give a distinct edge to our team and provide competitive advantage to our clients.

As an Automation Advisory Services pioneer and leader, our mission has been to democratise the cost of emerging technologies like IA (Intelligent Automation) for clients, especially in the present challenging business environment. As we embark on our next phase of growth, Simen’s performance improvement expertise combined with our successful track record in IA will enable us to expand on global basis.