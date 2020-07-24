Rare 'Golden Triangle' industrial development opportunity - Colliers

Friday, 24 July, 2020 - 14:04

One of the last remaining industrial development sites in Pokeno’s Gateway Business Park is for sale, offering a chance to establish a centrally located business hub in an ideal position for servicing customers in Auckland, Waikato and the Bay of Plenty.

The rare freehold land offering of 28,600sq m has resource consent for a four-lot subdivision with three road frontages.

It is ideally suited to developers looking to add value in a fast-growing North Island location, or an owner-occupier seeking to build brand-new premises with a wide customer base.

Josh Franklin and Mitch Broderson of Colliers International’s Industrial team are marketing the property for sale with Damon Wyllie and Simon Andrews of Savills New Zealand.

It is to be sold by deadline private treaty closing at 4pm on Wednesday 19 August, unless sold prior.

Franklin says Auckland’s tight greenfield land market and the continued shift south has meant sites of this nature provide an excellent opportunity for owner-occupiers or developers to future proof their business or buy at excellent value compared to traditional South Auckland industrial locations.

"This has resulted in strong uptake in Pokeno, as well as neighbouring industrial areas such as Drury South Crossing. The huge infrastructure investment and growth in Drury will add further value to the Pokeno region moving forward.

"The property for sale is one of the last remaining development sites in the Gateway Business Park, making it a viable option for businesses in the Waikato and Auckland regions.

"It provides a central position to service customers in the north and south, and further afield into the fast-growing Bay of Plenty region.

"Light Industry zoning provides for a wide range of industrial uses - including manufacturing, processing, assembling, warehousing and distribution - plus a range of non-industrial uses.

"The site’s subdivision consent provides for four lots ranging in size from 3,600sq m to 11,500sq m. The zoning allows for minimum lot sizes of 1,200sq m, providing an opportunity to further subdivide if required.

"With so much potential, in such a great location, there are plenty of options for owner-occupiers, developers and land bankers to explore."

Damon Wyllie of Savills says businesses are realising the opportunities that Pokeno affords.

"Located at the foot of the Bombay Hills, an hour’s drive from both Auckland and Hamilton, the northern Waikato town of Pokeno is centrally located within the ‘Golden Triangle’.

"The wider ‘Golden Triangle’ area, comprised of the Auckland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions, is home to more than 50 per cent of New Zealand’s population and produces more than half the country’s GDP.

"Pokeno itself is poised for a demographic boom. Over 2,000 people reside in Pokeno today with the number set to increase to 7,000 within the next decade. The town’s projected future population will be 20,000 people.

"Along with the thousands of new homes in the pipeline, the Waikato District Council is pumping more than $32 million into a new library, roading, and upgraded water and power infrastructure.

"Pokeno Village is thriving on the back of all this residential and infrastructure development. Last year Countdown applied for a consent to construct and operate a supermarket in the heart of the village."

Mitch Broderson of Colliers says Pokeno is strategically located at the crossroads of State Highway 1 and SH2, offering convenient access to the north, south and the wider upper North Island.

"The Gateway Business Park is well serviced by access points from SH1, including a new bridge into the northern end of the park that was completed in 2019.

"The park is home to a number of high-profile and large industrial users, including Yashili New Zealand Dairy Company and Hynds Pipe Systems. In addition, Synlait has recently established a new nutritional manufacturing facility at Pokeno on a 28ha site.

"This ongoing development by large industrial occupiers shows there is great confidence in the area’s future growth as a manufacturing, processing and distribution hub.

"The site for sale at 39 Gateway Park Drive provides a superb chance for a savvy purchaser to secure a large freehold land offering in this fast-growing area."