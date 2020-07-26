Countdown announces new eStore in Wellington

Sunday, 26 July, 2020 - 21:46

Countdown has announced a new dedicated eStore for Grenada North, Wellington, to help service the significant and growing demand it is seeing for online shopping delivery in the region.

Operating 24 hours a day and seven days a week, the 3500sqm eStore will create 50 new jobs and can service more than 7000 online orders each week, thanks to a layout based on what Wellington online customers buy most often.

Countdown’s General Manager Brand and CountdownX, Sally Copland, says that with 38 per cent growth nationwide even before the unexpected events of 2020, the online trend isn’t going to slow down, and that demand in Wellington is growing faster than anywhere else in the country.

"Wellingtonians have really embraced the ease and convenience of Countdown’s online shopping service, and we’ve been working really hard to open up more online hubs and delivery windows to help meet the growing demand," says Sally Copland.

"Centralising deliveries from the eStore will mean we can really scale and provide more delivery times and better product availability for our online shoppers, plus reduce the load on our bricks and mortar stores in Wellington too."

The eStore will have everything a regular Countdown store has including a fresh bakery, deli, butchery, shelves of packaged goods, and fresh fruit and vegetables - just no customers in sight. It’s expected to employ a team of more than 100, with around half being brand new jobs.

"We’re always looking for ways to make our shopping experience better for both our online and in-store customers, and we’re really excited to continue to provide innovation and better service through our new eStore," says Sally Copland.

This will be Countdown’s third dedicated eStore, and comes as New Zealanders across the country continue to embrace Countdown’s online shopping services such as pick up and delivery. The first eStore in Penrose, Auckland, opened during lockdown, and Countdown has also announced plans for an eStore within our Moorhouse store in Christchurch. Additionally, the company’s Grey Lynn Central store in Auckland has remained closed to the public since lockdown to continue to service online customers only.

Countdown’s new eStore will support online customers from Tawa, Porirua, Aotea, Lower Hutt, Johnsonville Mall and Kilbirnie. Online Pick Up orders will continue to be fulfilled and collected from local stores, with increased windows available at each store due to moving delivery orders to the Grenada North eStore.