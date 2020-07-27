PwC Auckland moves into new PwC Tower at Commercial Bay

Monday, 27 July, 2020 - 10:21

Today, PwC’s 900-strong Auckland team relocates to the new PwC Tower at Commercial Bay. The new address signifies the firm’s commitment to Auckland and its drive to ensure PwC’s business is fit for the future.

Mark Averill, CEO and Senior Partner says: "The PwC Tower at Commercial Bay places us at the centre of a new hub for the business community as we work alongside our clients in rebuilding New Zealand and our economy.

"This is a remarkable development and a confident symbol of Auckland’s future. We are proud to have the PwC name associated with Commercial Bay, which is a key part of the revitalisation of Auckland’s CBD - drawing people into the city, including our own, to support local businesses and the wider community."

The new premises will also enable the firm to continue its digital journey with improved tools and facilities. Mark Averill continues: "Our new office enables us to work more effectively and innovatively. It is open, fully-flexible and enables genuine co-creation and collaboration, whether our people or clients are working from home or in the office."

COVID-19 has accelerated the need for rapid digital transformation and businesses need to respond to the forces for change around productive, flexible and distributed working, and build resilience. A large part of the solution sits with digital ability.

"We know we have a role to play in the future prosperity of this city and country. As part of this, we are committed to improving the digital skills and understanding of our clients and our own people. Working together with New Zealand businesses we can solve the important problems we face as a nation as we navigate the profound impact COVID-19 is having on the country."

In its Rebuild New Zealand June 2020 report, PwC signalled the importance of digital capability in helping businesses respond and recover from the economic downturn. This theme is explored further in PwC’s Rebuild New Zealand August 2020 Report, which will be released shortly after the firm’s move to the new PwC Tower.

"I am delighted to be moving our team into their new workplace today. We are excited to have a vibrant new home in the PwC Tower where we can bring our people and clients together in a fully flexible, collaborative and tech-enabled environment," Mark Averill concludes.