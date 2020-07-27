Neuron launches new 'Follow My Ride' feature on e-scooters for added safety

Monday, 27 July, 2020 - 14:14

Leading e-scooter operator Neuron Mobility has announced the launch of its all-new Follow My Ride service, which allows riders to share their trip with friends and family for added safety and peace of mind. The feature complements the e-scooter’s existing 111 Emergency Button, which launched earlier this year. The 111 Emergency Button is designed to help call emergency services if the e-scooter detects a fall from the rider during the trip.

The Follow My Ride feature was developed by Neuron after discussions with a female focus group, to provide added security while riding e-scooters alone. The feature was innovated to make riders feel more confident and safe during night time trips, while also providing extra reassurance to friends and family.

Zachary Wang, CEO at Neuron Mobility, says: "The new Follow My Ride service has been created in response to feedback and insights directly from our riders. They asked for the option to share their location with friends and family and so we introduced it." He continued: "We’re always looking at new ways to improve safety. It’s a great feature for all riders but we hope it will be particularly popular with females who can feel more secure by having a trusted person monitor their trip."

Neuron users can take advantage of Follow My Ride by simply choosing a contact from their phone to share a URL link to a tracking page of their location while on a trip. The sharing status will always be visible in the app, so riders can see whenever they are sharing their location with a friend. The location data is only used during the ride, and sharing can be stopped at any time or stops automatically when a trip has ended.

The introduction of the Follow My Ride feature further reinforces Neuron Mobility’s commitment to safety. The company is at the forefront of micromobility safety and innovation. Another safety feature, the 111 Emergency Button feature launched at the start of the year. It sends a notification to the rider’s phone asking ‘Are you alright?’ if the e-scooter detects a fall during a trip. Riders can respond by selecting ‘I’m alright’ or ‘I need emergency assistance’ at the touch of a button. If the latter is selected a call is placed directly to the local emergency services.

All Neuron’s e-scooters are fitted with the world’s first app-controlled Helmet Lock which secures a safety helmet to the e-scooter between trips, electronically releasing it to use at the start of the booking. Neuron’s N3 e-scooters have Voice Guidance to educate and warn riders to improve safety. They have a wide foot plate for enhanced stability and comfort; large 11.5-inch wheels with solid silicone tyres to handle uneven ground; electronic and drum brakes making it highly capable of safely tackling hilly terrain; plus, GPS and geofencing to enforce slow-zones, no-ride zones and no-parking zones.