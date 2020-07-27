TPG providing property advice to help rebuild NZ's economy

Monday, 27 July, 2020 - 15:58

In an effort to rebuild New Zealand's economy following COVID-19, the Government has introduced a new law (the Bill) to Parliament, which mentions specific infrastructure projects of different sizes and in different locations around New Zealand. These projects are focused on creating new employment opportunities and boosting local economies.

TPG is nationally renowned for its expertise in providing end to end property, planning and development advice, and was not left out of the projects named in the Bill. One of these projects is the Picton Ferry Terminal upgrade. The project represents an important investment in critical infrastructure and will help to accommodate future growth in passenger numbers and freight volumes. TPG has provided strategic property advice to KiwiRail, with the intuit to support the improvement of rail services by expanding the docks and upgrading the passenger terminal.

This is not the first time TPG has supported the country in putting its economy back on track. With 13 offices nationwide, TPG has been in the market for more than 20 years and has assisted Government before in a crisis recovery situation, playing a pivotal role in the Christchurch Earthquake Recovery projects, as an example.