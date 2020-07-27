PopUp Business School in the Hutt Valley 31st August-11th September

Monday, 27 July, 2020 - 17:35

Budding entrepreneurs living or working in the Hutt Valley have the opportunity to take part in a FREE ten day business course from 31st August to 11th September.

Over ten days, PopUp delivers twenty workshops designed to equip participants with the tools they need to start their own business. Workshops include building a website for free, the quickest way to find customers and how to start a business with no money. The course does away with traditional thinking by replacing business plans with actionable, no-cost steps. The Hutt Valley course is offered as a blended course which means seven days are live and interactive online webinar events and three days are venue based (venue/s to be confirmed).

Upper Hutt City Council Mayor Wayne Guppy welcomed the PopUp Business School coming to the Hutt Valley and says "Upper Hutt City Council is delighted to be involved in helping to bring the PopUp Business School to the Hutt Valley as a partner to this event.

"In the wake of COVID-19 businesses across the Hutt are in recovery mode, so an event like this is perfect timing for them to get expert advice on how to get back on their feet.

"I am sure this event will be well supported by people from across our business community."

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry is excited about the opportunity for budding business owners and those seeking new opportunities to learn new skills.

"COVID-19 has been tough on our small business owners and those who aspire to start their own ventures. However, it’s also provided some space for businesses and entrepreneurs to change direction, develop new products and respond to new market demand."

"The PopUp Business School is a really good opportunity for business people in the Hutt to gain some new knowledge and skills, especially if they are new to the business scene."

This PopUp Business School opportunity is open to anyone who lives or works in the Hutt Valley and has a business idea or owns a small business. Potential attendees may have had their employment impacted by Covid-19, be returning to the workforce or wanting inspiration for their existing small business, they may be a recent school leaver, entrepreneur, be looking to pivot their existing business or career or be currently unemployed. A chance to accelerate the development of a business idea or further develop an existing small business.

Lee Barrott, of Lee-thal Latte, attended the PopUp Business School in the Hutt Valley in 2018 and says "I attended the PopUp Business School with an idea and two weeks later I had a business up and running! WOW! #lifechanging" Check out Lee’s website at www.lee-thal.weebly.com. The PopUp Business School was brought to New Zealand from the UK by Kiwi Tony Henderson-Newport in 2017. The first course ran in Porirua in October 2017. The Hut Valley event will be the 18th PopUp event in Aotearoa and the school now has over 700 graduates.

The course is run by Henderson-Newport and his fantastic team. Registrations are open at https://www.popupbusinessschool.nz/hutt-valley-aug-sept-2020.html While the course is free for participants to attend, Henderson-Newport said it would not have happened without the generous support of its funding partners. The two Councils are also providing venues for the three days of venue based workshops.

"We are grateful to our partners: the Upper Hutt City Council, Hutt City Council, Ministry of Social Development and WellingtonNZ. They recognised what this opportunity means for the community and came onboard. We are just so excited to get stuck in."