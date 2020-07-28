NZ business launches touchless sign-in solution

Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 - 02:00

Today, workplace safety software company WhosOnLocation announces an enhanced feature to help organisations return to the workplace: touchless sign in. https://whosonlocation.com/touchless/

"Since the world went into lockdown earlier this year, we’ve been contacting customers, discussing their individual circumstances and asking "how can we help?". Overwhelmingly, organizations are looking for a hygienic, hands-free sign in option", says WhosOnLocation CEO Darren Whitaker Barnett.

"As facilities begin to open again, the ability to record everyone who comes on-site is more important than ever. Businesses now need a way to allow everyone to sign in at a kiosk, without the need to touch a screen and risk spreading COVID-19.

Unlike other Visitor Management applications, our solution focuses on keeping everyone safe, with support for visitors, service providers and employees in the same application. WhosOnLocation has supported touchless sign in for service providers and employees via our mobile app WolMobile since 2019. In May 2020, we updated our WolPass feature to allow for fully touchless sign in for pre-registered visitors too.

Today’s release delivers a touchless solution for walk-in visitors. There’s no need for visitors to download an app on their smartphone or pre-register for visits ahead of time. They can simply walk in on the day and safely sign in with our latest touchless enhancement."

Touchless contact tracing

Through WhosOnLocation’s software, visitors, service providers and employees are able to sign in and out using a self-serve kiosk or the front of house team. By marking everyone as on site, contact tracing in light of COVID-19 becomes much easier. WhosOnLocation customers can easily report on who was on-site the same day as an affected individual, and if they hosted visitors during the incubation period.

No app download required

The new touchless feature makes the reporting tools available with all WhosOnLocation plans even more powerful, creating a hygienic method of signing in that minimizes the chances of spreading COVID-19 in the workplace.

As guests arrive, they simply scan the QR code displayed on the kiosk using their smartphone’s camera app. This opens a web browser on their device, mirroring the kiosk experience and allowing the guest to sign in on their own phone. There is no need to download a smartphone app, making it ideal for passing visitors.

Pandemic screening

Touchless sign in builds on the feature set already implemented by WhosOnLocation to help organizations in a pandemic: Pandemic screening and alerts when an at-risk person signs in

Contact tracing with a digital record of everyone on-site / in contact with an affected individual

Maximum occupancy rules to adhere to social distancing

‘Zoning’ to assign workers an area and minimize exposure

Acknowledgment notices to communicate your entry policy

This latest feature follows a series of significant achievements for WhosOnLocation. Earlier this year, the company became ISO 27001 certified, giving customers the confidence their data is protected to an internationally recognized security standard.

The touchless sign in feature is included in all subscriptions. New to WhosOnLocation? Take a free 30 day trial today. https://whosonlocation.com/free-trial/