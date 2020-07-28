Leading law firm named as an employer of choice - MinterEllisonRuddWatts

Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 - 10:42

Leading law firm, MinterEllisonRuddWatts has been named as a top workplace in the NZ Lawyer Employer of Choice 2020 list.

The list recognises workplaces leading the way with policies, programs and initiatives that engage staff in 11 areas including career progression, leadership, employee health and wellbeing, communication, access to technology and resources.

The firm’s Chief Executive, Andrew Poole believes that a diverse and inclusive workplace provides the best environment for people to reach their full potential and deliver excellent results for clients.

"This recognition is a testament to our firm’s continuing efforts to create a workplace where our inclusive and collaborative culture and diversity of thought work together to deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients," says Andrew Poole.

"Diversity and inclusiveness, particularly respecting individuality, are at the heart of our firm’s values and culture. Because of this, our workplace is a welcoming, energising and enjoyable place to be."

The Employer of Choice list includes 25 law firms.